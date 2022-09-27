Gary Neville would be ‘disappointed’ if government scraps football regulator plans

Gary Neville says he would be “disappointed” if plans for an independent regulator for football were to be shelved by the Government.

The government gave its backing to the idea in April in response to a fan-led review, but reports have since suggested Liz Truss could abandon those plans.

Former Manchester United star Neville, who co-owns Salford City, would be “disappointed” if the claims come true.

The Labour Party, meanwhile, committed itself to bringing forward legislation needed to underpin a regulator at its annual conference in Liverpool.

v to sign up for our newsletters.