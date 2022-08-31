Premier League: The latest transfer rumours

As the final hours of the football transfer window approach, we take a look at the latest rumours circulating Premier League clubs.

Everton and Leeds are the latest teams to set their eyes on 23-year-old Cody Gakpo of PSV Eindhoven, with a £21.4m offer from Southampton rejected.

Other sought-after players include Douglas Luiz and Josko Gvardiol, wanted by Athletico Madrid and Chelsea respectively.

The 2022 summer transfer window will close at 11pm on Thursday, 1 September.

