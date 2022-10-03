Sprinklers soaked the Sky Sports presenters at the Etihad Stadium as they interviewed Pep Guardiola ahead of kick-off in the Manchester derby.

The Manchester City boss was speaking to former football stars Roy Keane, Micah Richards and Gary Neville when host Kelly Cates urged everyone to “watch, watch, watch!”

Neville and Guardiola could be seen moving away from the table for cover, while Keane and Richards stayed in position, taking most of the water.

The funny incident was soon shared across social media.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.