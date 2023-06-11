Watch the moment Stormzy and Robbie William lead the entrance of the England’s team ahead of the Soccer Aid on Sunday, 11 June.

This year’s charity match will see Usain Bolt, Francesco Totti, Tommy Fury, Niko, Roberto Carlos and Patrice Evra of the World XI team face England’s Gary Neville, Liam Payne, Jill Scott, Sir Mo Farah and Danny Dyer.

Co-founded by pop star Robbie Williams in 2006, Soccer Aid is a football match where two squads of household names face each other to raise money for Unicef.

Organisers say the game has raised more than £75 million ($94.3m) for the charity.