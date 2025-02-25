Independent TV
‘I have teammates who have been through it’: Alessia Russo speaks out after Luis Rubiales trial
England forward Alessia Russo has spoken out after the trial of Luis Rubiales, saying she has “teammates who have been through it.”
Rubiales, the former president of the Spanish Football Federation, was found guilty of sexually assaulting Spanish footballer Jenni Hermoso after kissing her without consent following the team's victory at the 2023 Women's World Cup. He was cleared of coercion.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, 25 February, Russo said she hoped the verdict would create “change going forward.”
“I have teammates who have been through it, and they’ve handled everything with so much class,” she said. “We stand with them.”
