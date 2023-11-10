A football club plunged its stadium into darkness after the team’s rivals celebrated their league title win.

Alianza Lima pulled the plug and plunged the stadium into a blackout as Universitario Deportes celebrated their title glory.

Universitario Deportes have now called for sanctions to be imposed on Alianza Lima after their actions prevented the award ceremony from going ahead.

Universitario claimed a record-extending 27th league title after a 2-0 win at city rivals Alianza on Wednesday had wrapped up a 3-1 aggregate victory.

But before the celebrations could get underway the lights went out at the Alejandro Villanueva stadium, an incident Universitario labelled both disgraceful and dangerous.