Glenn Hoddle has shared his opinion on Chelsea’s two blockbuster January signings, Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk.

Speaking exclusively to The Independent, the former Blues player said both were signed at “the right age” and that there is “a lot of talent to come out of them”.

“Mudryk looks really exciting... what I’ve seen of him, he’s got pace, the ability to beat people,” Hoddle said, adding he’s an “upgrade” on current wingers.

He also described World Cup winner Fernandez as an “excellent” young player.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.