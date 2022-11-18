Fifa confirms no beer will be sold at World Cup matches in Qatar

Qatar World Cup organisers have banned alcohol around stadium sites at the football tournament in a last-minute U-turn.

Budweiser was contracted to sell alcohol within the ticketed perimeter surrounding the eight venues, in a designated before and after each match.

However, Fifa confirmed that will no longer be happening.

“A decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the Fifa Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s Fifa World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters,” the statement, released on Friday, read.

