Beth Mead likely to miss World Cup, England boss Sarina Wiegman says

Sarina Wiegman has said that she does not expect Beth Mead to play in this summer’s World Cup.

The Arsenal player has been sidelined by an ACL injury sustained in November.

The England boss said that unless a “miracle” happened, Mead would not be in her plans for the tournament.

Mead claimed the Golden Boot and player of the tournament award when the Lionesses won the Euros in summer 2022.

Weigman’s admission on Tuesday, 28 March, came as she named a 25-player squad for next month’s matches against Brazil and Australia.

