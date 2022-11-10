Gareth Southgate has named England’s final 26-man squad for the football World Cup.

James Maddison is the headline inclusion thanks to his recent form with Leicester City and young Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher will also travel for his first major international tournament.

Callum Wilson is also rewarded for his fine domestic form with a place on the plane

Captain Harry Kane, along with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Jordan Pickford and Jude Bellingham are, unsurprisingly, in the squad.

James Ward-Prowse, Fikayo Tomori and Ivan Toney, however, have all been overlooked.

