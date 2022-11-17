World Cup: Fans shouldn't have to choose football or beliefs, says Lionesses captain

Fans attending the World Cup in Qatar should not have to choose between their beliefs and football, Lionesses captain Leah Williamson has said.

Foreign secretary James Cleverly, who is attending the tournament, has come under fire for urging LGBT+ fans to be “respectful of the host nation”, where homosexuality is illegal.

“The fact that [the World Cup] is overshadowed by something so dark is a shame... we shouldn’t ever be put in a position again where we’re asking people to choose between their belief and being a football fan,” Williamson said.

