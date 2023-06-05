Zlatan Ibrahimovic was in tears as he retired from football after a stellar 24-year career.

Sweden’s legendary forward announced his decision to step away from the game at 41, taking in the San Siro crowd after AC Milan’s final match of the season on Sunday.

He scored 511 goals for clubs including Paris St-Germain, Barcelona, Manchester United and both AC and Inter Milan, winning league titles in four different countries.

“There are too many emotions for me right now. Forza Milan and goodbye,” Ibrahimovic said to the crowd, holding back tears.