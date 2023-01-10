France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris announces retirement from international football

France goalkeeper and 2018 World Cup winner Hugo Lloris has retired from international football at the age of 36.

The Tottenham captain has been capped a record 145 times for the French men’s side, 121 of them as skipper.

Confirming the news on Monday evening, the French Football Federation listed some of his achievements on Twitter and added: “A Legend. Bravo and thank you for everything Hugo.”

Lloris made his international debut aged 21 in a 2008 friendly against Uruguay and was part of France’s World Cup-winning side in 2018.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.