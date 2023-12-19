Sports Personality of the Year nominee Frankie Dettori apologises for not retiring

Frankie Dettori apologised for his decision to retire from horseracing, which he renounced in October 2023 and stated his intention to continue in the United States.

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year nominee spoke via a video link while on a family holiday in Spain on Tuesday, 19 December.

“I can’t really carry on in England because they’ve organised so many farewell tours for me, including a statue at Ascot,” Dettori said while explaining his decision to emigrate to the US.

The 53-year-old apologised for his abscence at the ceremony, having jetted straight to Spain after exiting the Australian jungle on I’m A Celebrity.