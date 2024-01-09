Borussia Dortmund hold moment of silence for Franz Beckenbauer before friendly

Borussia Dortmund held a moment of silence for Franz Beckenbauer before a friendly game against Standard Liege on Tuesday, 9 January.

Dortmund players, in their yellow kit, solemnly observed the minute silence with a small crowd in attendance at the Banús Football Center in Spain.

German football legend Beckenbauer, widely regarded as one of the sport’s greatest, passed away aged 78 on Sunday, 7 January.

Beckenbauer, who is just one of three men to win the World Cup as a player and manager, played the majority of his career at Bayern Munich - one of Dortmund’s arch-rivals.

The death of the Ballon d’Or winner has evoked emotional responses and tributes from many in the world of football.