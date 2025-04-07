Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | Sport

Ruben Amorim hits back at Gary Neville after 'love-in' Manchester derby dig

00:48

Holly Patrick | Monday 07 April 2025 08:51 BST

Ruben Amorim hits back at Gary Neville after ‘love-in’ Manchester derby dig

Manchester United boss fired back at Gary Neville’s criticism that this weekend’s 0-0 derby was a “love-in” between the players.

Expressing his disappointment, the pundit said at the end of the game: “It looks like it’s Sunday afternoon and they’re going to go for a roast dinner together now.”

Amorim jokingly responded: “I understand that Gary Neville is critical about everything, so I understand that part.

“But then I understand that we are not fighting – we are in the moment that we are doing the worst season in history.”

Up next

Jose Mourinho pinches nose of rival manager after heated derby clash

00:18

Jose Mourinho pinches nose of rival manager after heated derby clash

Jack Grealish fights back tears after scoring on poignant anniversary

00:26

Jack Grealish fights back tears after scoring on poignant anniversary

Seven ejected as Timberwolves and Pistons get into mass brawl

00:36

Seven ejected as Timberwolves and Pistons get into mass brawl

Roy Keane compares Reece James to England legend after Lativa goal

00:16

Roy Keane compares Reece James to England legend after Lativa goal

Editor’s Picks

Is the party over? How Gen Z is killing big booze

06:38

Is the party over? How Gen Z is killing big booze

Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets

09:22

Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets

Singer-songwriter James Bay launches new Music Box series

05:39

Singer-songwriter James Bay launches new Music Box series

The Oscars | Overrated or Underrated?

10:46

The Oscars | Overrated or Underrated?

More Editor’s Picks
James Bay: ‘It’s taken a long time to be at peace in my own skin’

15:33

James Bay: ‘It’s taken a long time to be at peace in my own skin’

Discover Norway’s majestic fjords with Travel Smart

06:13

Discover Norway’s majestic fjords with Travel Smart

Cancelled: The rise and fall of Aung San Suu Kyi Documentary

56:11

Cancelled: The rise and fall of Aung San Suu Kyi Documentary

Kissed without consent: The story behind that famous photo

02:58

Kissed without consent: The story behind that famous photo

Travel Smart

What to do when you visit Jamaica

04:42

What to do when you visit Jamaica

How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast

04:46

How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast

Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain

06:17

Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain

How to make the most of your city break in the USA

05:14

How to make the most of your city break in the USA

More Travel Smart
The TravelSmart guide to southeast Asia

07:54

The TravelSmart guide to southeast Asia

The best European cruise holiday destinations

06:29

The best European cruise holiday destinations

Why Kentucky should be your next US destination choice

07:27

Why Kentucky should be your next US destination choice

The most magical Christmas markets to visit

05:23

The most magical Christmas markets to visit

That Dress

How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating

02:03

How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating

The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream

03:22

The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream

The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it

02:15

The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it

The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted

02:22

The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted

More That Dress
How Kim Kardashian’s attempt to honour Marilyn Monroe went wrong

02:21

How Kim Kardashian’s attempt to honour Marilyn Monroe went wrong

How Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy created a fashion staple

01:43

How Audrey Hepburn and Givenchy created a fashion staple

Why Rihanna’s Met Gala “steak bake” dress was a huge deal

01:42

Why Rihanna’s Met Gala “steak bake” dress was a huge deal

The powerful message behind Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress

01:45

The powerful message behind Lady Gaga’s iconic meat dress

Binge Watch

Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets

09:22

Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets

How filming took an actor to the Sahara and Arctic Ocean

06:11

How filming took an actor to the Sahara and Arctic Ocean

The ‘intense challenge’ of filming Netflix’s American Primeval

07:50

The ‘intense challenge’ of filming Netflix’s American Primeval

Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård faced their fears filming Nosferatu

06:21

Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård faced their fears filming Nosferatu

More Binge Watch
How Gotham got a fresh spin with The Penguin

02:19

How Gotham got a fresh spin with The Penguin

The Holdovers is the perfect film to get in the festive spirit

01:54

The Holdovers is the perfect film to get in the festive spirit

The TV show drawing comparisons to Lost is a great Christmas watch

01:52

The TV show drawing comparisons to Lost is a great Christmas watch

Why you should see Gasoline Rainbow this Christmas

01:37

Why you should see Gasoline Rainbow this Christmas

Music Box

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

05:49

Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session

Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session

05:45

Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session

04:13

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session

03:58

Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session

More Music Box
The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box

04:06

The Mysterines perform ‘The Last Dance’ for Music Box

Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box

03:41

Rock band The Mysterines perform single ‘Stray’ for Music Box

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

04:08

Gareth Dunlop performs ‘Church’ in acoustic live set

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

04:10

Irish pop artist Gareth Dunlop performs Go Down Swinging for Music Box

On The Ground

Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’

03:51

Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’

On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

04:18

On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

06:26

Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

04:30

Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi

More On The Ground
Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

03:35

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

03:45

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

07:34

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

08:19

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

Behind The Headlines

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

10:42

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

06:27

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

How airlines greenwash the skies

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

Decomplicated

What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?

07:25

What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

04:31

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

07:30

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

03:34

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

More Decomplicated
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

03:18

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

03:21

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

03:28

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

News

North Korea hosts first international marathon since Covid pandemic

00:39

North Korea hosts first international marathon since Covid pandemic

Amorim hits back at Neville after ‘love-in’ Manchester derby dig

00:48

Amorim hits back at Neville after ‘love-in’ Manchester derby dig

Trump claims world’s biggest tech leaders don’t blame him for tariffs

00:20

Trump claims world’s biggest tech leaders don’t blame him for tariffs

Former MI6 Chief ‘worried’ Trump has bias towards Russia

02:08

Former MI6 Chief ‘worried’ Trump has bias towards Russia

More News
Minister says Trump’s ‘Brexit dividend’ was ‘one’ benefit

00:51

Minister says Trump’s ‘Brexit dividend’ was ‘one’ benefit

Aid worker recounts surviving IDF gunfire at ambulances in Gaza

00:43

Aid worker recounts surviving IDF gunfire at ambulances in Gaza

Putin lacks rationality unless in a ‘permanent state of antagonism’

02:12

Putin lacks rationality unless in a ‘permanent state of antagonism’

Gaza school sheltering displaced families reduced to rubble

00:58

Gaza school sheltering displaced families reduced to rubble

Climate

Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning

00:49

Surfers ride powerful 13ft waves amid weather warning

Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes

00:33

Floodwaters rage across Yelville as residents evacuated from homes

Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees

01:00

Greece shuts down Acropolis as temperatures hit almost 40 degrees

Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago

00:31

Eerie tornado sirens ring through downtown Chicago

More Climate
Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall

00:54

Googlebox stars stuck in Jamaica as Hurricane Beryl makes landfall

Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados

01:08

Damaged boats sink in port after Hurricane Beryl lashes Barbados

Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate

01:35

Northern California wildfire forces thousands to evacuate

Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires

00:47

Cars swept away in New Mexico flash floods after wildfires