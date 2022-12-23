George Cohen: Fulham legend and 1966 World Cup hero dies aged 83

George Cohen, the Fulham legend who was part of the World Cup-winning squad in 1966, has died at the age of 83.

The right-back earned 37 caps for the national side and made 459 appearances for his hometown football club.

In a statement, Fulham said that the club was "desperately saddened" to learn of Cohen's death.

"All of our thoughts are with Daphne, his beloved wife of more than 60 years, sons Anthony and Andrew, his grandchildren and extended family, as well as George’s many, many friends," they said.

