Giraffes interrupt play in Ladies European Tour golf tournament in Kenya

Giraffes interrupted play in a Ladies European Tour golf tournament in Kenya when they strolled across the 18th hole of the course on Sunday.

The final round of the Magical Kenya Ladies Open was forced to pause play as the giraffes casually walked across the course to take a bite of leaves.

The Vipingo Ridge course that’s been home to the tournament since 2019 is also a wildlife sanctuary with dedicated areas to wildlife with restricted human access.

A Sky Sports commentator of the Ladies European Tour can be heard saying: “This is what I’m here to see.”