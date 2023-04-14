Grand National 2023: What is it and when does it take place?

The Grand National 2023 is approaching on Saturday 15 April, following a week of horse-racing action at Aintree Racecourse, Merseyside.

An iconic race which started in the 1800s, the Grand National marks the end of Aintree Festival with a handicap steeplechase over an official distance of about 4 miles and 2.5 furlongs.

Its controversy stems from the noticeably higher fences horses are forced to tackle, with the likes of Becher's Brook, The Chair and the Canal Turn, becoming notorious as a horse-and-rider test that can end fatally.

Two horses died during the 2022 race.

Sign up for our newsletters.