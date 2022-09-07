Erling Haaland praised by Pep Guardiola after goals secure Man City win over Sevilla

Erling Haaland scored another two goals as Manchester City made a superb start to their latest Champions League quest with a convincing 4-0 win at Sevilla.

The prolific striker maintained his stunning start at City – and his own remarkable record in the competition – by putting the visitors ahead at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium and netting their third.

Phil Foden and Ruben Dias scored the other goals as the Premier League champions strolled to victory and at full-time, Pep Guardiola praised his summer signing Haaland.

