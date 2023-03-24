Harry Kane becomes England’s all-time top scorer in historic win against Italy

Harry Kane became England’s all-time record goalscorer as Gareth Southgate’s side put their World Cup frustration behind them and kicked off Euro 2024 qualification with a win at reigning European champions Italy.

It is 103 days since the 29-year-old drew level with Wayne Rooney’s record by scoring a penalty against France, but that night is best remembered for him missing his second spot-kick in a quarter-final exit.

This time though, Kane smashed his penalty past the goalkeeper to pull ahead at the top of England’s all-time leading scorer list.

