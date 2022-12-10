Watch as England fans react to Harry Kane’s two penalties against France in the Qatar World Cup quarter-finals.

Fans at the BoxPark fan zone in Croydon, London, went through a rollercoaster of emotions as Harry Kane stepped up to take not one, but two penalties against defending champions France.

The England captain confidently struck the ball straight into the top of the net for the first penalty, but fans were left heartbroken as Kane skied the ball over the goal at his second opportunity, to the relief of French goalie Hugo Lloris.

France beat England 2-1 and progress to face Morocco on Wednesday 14 December.

