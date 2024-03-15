Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev’s quarter-final match at Indian Wells was suspended as the bees invaded the court.

Umpire Mohamed Lahyani was forced to stop play as insects swarmed the players.

Once the players had left the court and spectators had been taken away from one corner of the stands, the tournament’s beekeeper arrived.

Wearing only sunglasses for protection, he was seen casually hoovering up hundreds of bees that had swarmed a camera.

“No helmet, no mask, no fear at all,” the commentators said, praising his efforts to rid the court of pests.

The match was delayed for one hour and 40 minutes before defending champion Alcaraz won 6-3 6-1.