Huge swarm of bees surrounds spectators at Indy 500

A huge swarm of bees hummed over the stands at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during the Indy 500 on Sunday, May 28.

Thousands of insects swarmed above spectators who were seemingly unbothered by the spectacle above them.

Sunday saw Josef Newgarden win his first Indy 500, extending team owner Roger Penske’s record to 19 victories.

The Penske driver overtook Marcus Ericsson on the last lap, culminating in a chaotic finish to the United States' largest motor race.

