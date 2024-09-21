Nicolas Jackson explains meaning behind new ‘Thriller’ celebration against West Ham

Nicolas Jackson debuted a new celebration after scoring for Chelsea against West Ham on Saturday afternoon.

The Blues ripped the Hammers apart in the early kick-off, winning 3-0 to move up to second in the Premier League table for at least a couple of hours.

Jackson netted two goals in the first half, before Cole Palmer capped the scoring shortly after the break.

While Palmer’s iconic “cold” celebration went viral last season, it was Jackson who took the headlines with his dancing this time around.

“It’s to remember the legend [Michael] Jackson,” he said of his new celebration.

“I was dreaming about it two days ago so I just did it.”