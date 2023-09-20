Japanese wrestlers bring chaos to aisle of speeding bullet train with all-out brawl

A train car turned into a wrestling ring on Monday 18 September, as Japanese professional fighters battled along a carriage aisle in what the organiser says was the first wrestling match held inside a bullet train.

Dozens of spectators watched Minoru Suzuki and Sanshiro Takagi fight inside the Nozomi Shinkansen as the train took them from Tokyo to Nagoya running at speeds of up to 285 km/h.

The event organiser - DDT Pro-Wrestling - rented out the whole carriage, with tickets for 75 seats selling out within 30 minutes of release.

Fighters were not allowed to destroy any part of the train interior and Suzuki eventually won the battle, which lasted half an hour.