Johnny Fisher: Knocking Out Barriers from Rugby to Boxing

Johnny Fisher, also known as The Romford Bull, discussed with The Independent his transition from playing rugby to becoming an unbeaten British heavyweight boxer.

Reflecting on his unique journey, Fisher highlighted the discipline and respect ingrained in him from an early age, stating, “Boxing’s always been there. It’s not just about fighting; it’s about respect, discipline, and loving what you do.”

Fisher emphasises the importance of family support and staying grounded following his recent knockout victory in Las Vegas.

