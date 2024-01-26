Jurgen Klopp’s best moments as he announces shock Liverpool resignation

Jurgen Klopp has had some memorable moments during his seven years managing Liverpool.

The 56-year-old has informed the club’s ownership he has decided to stand down, having taken charge at Liverpool in 2015.

"Let’s squeeze everything out of this season and have another thing to smile about when we look back in the future," he said in a statement.

In his time at the club, he has won six major trophies - and provided fans with some hilarious quips along the way.

From learning Scouse to his emotional reaction to winning the Premier League, here are some of our favourites.