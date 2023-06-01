Just Stop Oil block England cricket team’s bus ahead of Test at Lord’s

Just Stop Oil supporters blocked the England cricket team's bus as it travelled to Lords on Thursday, 1 June, for a Test match against Ireland.

Their journey was delayed by approximately five minutes as the climate activists staged a slow march on Kensington Gore in west London.

"All we will have left is ashes. Oil and gas has had a good innings, but it’s time to declare – Just Stop Oil," the group said.

Just Stop Oil have been on slow marches for a number of weeks to demand that the government halts "all licences and consents for new oil, gas and coal projects."