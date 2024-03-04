Katie Boulter took a moment to “embarrass” her boyfriend Alex de Minaur after her win at the San Diego Open.

The British tennis star came from a set down to beat sixth seed Marta Kostyuk, securing the second WTA Tour title of her career.

Boulter thanked her partner for being there to support her after he took a 4:15am taxi and flew 2,000 miles to make it in time to watch the final.

De Minaur beat Casper Ruud to win the Mexican Open just hours earlier.

“I want to say a small, special thank you to my boyfriend... I really want to embarrass him,” Boulter teased, following her win.