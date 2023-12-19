Sir Kenny Dalglish remembered victims of the Hillsborough tragedy during his speech for a lifetime achievement award.

The 72-year-old became emotional during his speech and cried at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards ceremony on 19 December.

He ended the speech by remembering Hillsborough victims, saying: “The people at Hillsborough are the ones that are more important than football. And what they did for the football club (Liverpool) and supporting us, we reciprocated when it was our turn to do that when they suffered a tragedy.

“As you say, you’ll never walk alone, and I’d like to say thanks very much.”