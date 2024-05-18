Emotional Jurgen Klopp names favourite final ahead of Liverpool departure

An emotional Jurgen Klopp has named his “favourite final” ahead of his Liverpool departure.

Klopp will bow out at Anfield on Sunday after eight and a half years having won eight pieces of silverware, including one Premier League title to end the club’s 30-year wait and their sixth success in the Champions League.

But, the German has revealed it was this season’s Carabao Cup victory that is his favourite.

“We know how people see the Carabao Cup but in that moment it felt absolutely outstanding,” Klopp said.

“It showed everything this club is about. Our people can create some special moments. That night we all created something really special.”