Watch: LeBron James nails half-court, no-look shot in Lakers practice

LeBron James nailed an incredible over-the-shoulder shot from mid-court during Monday’s practice with the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Tuesday (2 May), James and his teammates will take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of their best-of-seven Western Conference semi-final.

The Lakers will match up against a fellow team of superstars in San Francisco, with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins expected to feature.

Elsewhere in the NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets face the Phoenix Suns, the New York Knicks play the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics battle the Philadelphia 76ers.

