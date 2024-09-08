Lee Carsley unmoved by national anthem criticism after England v Ireland

Lee Carsley was unmoved by the reaction to his decision not to sing the national anthem before England's game against Ireland on Saturday, 7 September.

The interim manager, who took over following Gareth Southgate's departure, led his side to a 2-0 win against the nation he played for 40 times.

Dismissing the criticism over his choice not to sing "God Save The King," Carsley said he respects differing opinions.

“I’ve played in teams out there where players are belting the anthem out next to me but also I’ve played in teams where players don’t sing, or coaches. I don’t think it makes me or anyone that doesn’t any less committed," he added.