Rugby league stars Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield granted freedom of Leeds

Rugby league star Rob Burrow has been awarded the freedom of Leeds for his work to raise funds for motor neurone disease (MND) research.

Burrow, 40, who revealed his own diagnosis in 2019, called the city a “place where my dreams came true” as he became an honorary freeman.

His close friend and former Leeds Rhinos teammate Kevin Sinfield was also honoured.

Sinfield has been relentless in his support for his friend and recently ran seven ultra-marathons in a week, raising £2.7 million to fund research into MND.

