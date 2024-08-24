A Leeds United fan who was filmed trying to save his burger during goal celebrations in the club’s win over Sheffield Wednesday has gone viral.

The supporter was captured by Sky Sports cameras celebrating Daniel James’s second goal during the club’s 2-0 win over their Yorkshire rivals in the Championship on Friday night (23 August).

The fan in question can be seen going wild with fans but holds his burger high up in the air to stop it from getting squashed.

The funny moment has since gone viral on social media and even captured the attention of the Sky Sports pundits in their post-match coverage.