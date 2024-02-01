A look back at Lewis Hamilton’s career as F1 superstar moves from Mercedes to Ferrari

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is set to depart Mercedes and join Ferrari for the 2025 season, it was announced on Thursday, 1 February.

The seven-time F1 world champion achieved remarkable success with Mercedes, winning six titles from 2014 to 2020 en route to notching up the most F1 wins, and points, of all time.

Winless seasons in 2022 and 2023 were preceded by a controversial finish to the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton departs the Brackley-based team a year before the end of his £100m two-year contract that he signed in 2023.