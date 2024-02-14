Lewis Hamilton said driving for Mercedes has been ‘a privilege’ as he appeared in public for the first time since his 2025 move to Ferrari was announced.

The seven-time F1 champion also noted that it has been an “emotional” and “surreal” few weeks as he prepares to embark on his final season with the Brackley-based team.

“I came here in 2013, 11 years with the team, [now] starting my 12th. It is such a privilege to work with a group of people where you see the work they’re doing over the winter,” Hamilton said of Mercedes, as they launched their new W15 car.