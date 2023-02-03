Lionel Messi says winning World Cup was ‘best moment’ of football career

Lionel Messi has described his World Cup 2022 win as being the "best moment" of his sporting career.

The Argentinian forward shared that he believes God helped guide him to victory during his interview with Diario Ole.

"I once said that I was sure that God was going to give me a World Cup. I don't know why I felt it, but I felt it very strongly," he said.

The football legend also spoke about how much he wanted to win that fateful match, and the love he felt from his fans.

