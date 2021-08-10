Football superstar Lionel Messi has arrived in Paris, having reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with Paris St Germain, and has shown his affection by waving from his Paris airport window.

The deal will see the Argentine forward receive a €25 million signing-on fee and earn €25 million a year with the option of an additional year.

This comes after an emotional Messi recently broke down in tears when he confirmed he was leaving Barcelona after 21 years at a farewell press conference.