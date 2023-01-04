World Cup winner Lionel Messi given guard of honour on return to PSG training

Lionel Messi was given a guard of honour as he returned to PSG training after winning the football World Cup.

The Argentina icon returned to Paris after two weeks off following his nation’s penalty shootout final victory against France in Qatar.

As he arrived at training on Wednesday, a guard of honour greeted him before his first session, and he was handed a small trophy by the club’s sporting director Luis Campos.

Messi will now be integrated back into the PSG team and could be in contention for their Ligue 1 fixture against Angers on 11 January.

