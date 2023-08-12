Fans have reacted with joy after Alessia Russo scored England’s winning goal to send the Lionesses through to the Women’s World Cup semi-finals.

Supporters at BOXPARK in Croydon were seen celebrating England’s 2-1 win in their quarter-final clash against Colombia on the 12 August 2023 at Stadium Australia, Sydney.

After going down 1-0 in the 44th minute to a Leicy Santos goal, England quickly returned the favour, scoring an equaliser in first-half stoppage time.

Alessia Russo then scored England’s winner in the 63rd minute to set up a semi-final meeting with co-hosts Australia, also known as the Matildas.