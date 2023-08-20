Lionesses ‘won the hearts of many’, fans in London say after World Cup defeat

A day that started full of hope and energy turned into disappointment and quiet despair for the Lionesses fans in London, as the England team lost 1-0 to Spain after putting up a fierce battle.

On Sunday 20 August 2023, people poured into Victoria Park, London, to watch the English team challenge Spain in the Women’s World Cup final.

Many were excited to see such a big crowd following women’s football and, despite the defeat, they said they will keep supporting the team.

“The Lionesses, despite losing the final, have still won the hearts of many. I am still proud of the team”, Jack Lambourne, 24, told Independent TV after the match. “So keep your heads held high!”