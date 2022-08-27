Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was thrilled after his team got their first win of the season with a record-equalling 9-0 Premier League victory against Bournemouth during Saturday’s match.

With five goals from Firmino and Alexander-Arnold scoring his best yet, Liverpool dominated the first half of the game, tying the Premier League records for goals scored and margin of victory.

Klopp’s team will not have time to celebrate, though, as they are set to host Newcastle next, before kicking off their Champions League campaign in Naples.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.