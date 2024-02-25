Jurgen Klopp and Virgil van Dyke lifted the Carabao Cup trophy together after beating Chelsea deep into extra time.

Klopp can be proud to know he brought silverware to Liverpool in what is to be his last season.

After a tense 90 minutes, in which one goal for each team was ruled out through video assistant referee (VAR), it took a header from van Dyke to seal the win for the Reds.

Klopp announced earlier in 2024 that the 2023/24 season would be his last at Liverpool after joining in 2015.