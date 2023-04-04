Jurgen Klopp admits he’s still Liverpool manager ‘because of the past’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted he might find himself on the growing list of Premier League managerial casualties this season were it not for his past achievements at Anfield.

Sunday’s departures of Brendan Rodgers from Leicester and Graham Potter from Chelsea made it a record 12 in the Premier League this season, with managers under pressure like never before.

“I’m aware of the fact I’m sitting here because of the past and not because of what we did this season,” Klopp said ahead of his side’s trip to Chelsea, where interim head coach Bruno Saltor awaits.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.