Liverpool fans jubilant ahead of Champions League Final in Paris

Liverpool fans are cheering with trepidation at a fan zone in Paris ahead of the Reds’ game against Real Madrid in the Champions League final.

The match will take place at the Stade de France and, for the occasion, many Reds fans traveled to France by car, train, flight and some even in speedboats.

The club is keen on winning the seventh European Cup in its history.

Tonight offers a special chance for revenge, after the 2018 final when Gareth Bale scored an overhead kick which lead Madrid to victory in Kyiv.