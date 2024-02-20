Klopp gives update on Jota’s future as Liverpool’s injury crisis worsens

Jurgen Klopp gave an update on Diogo Jota’s health as Liverpool’s injury crisis became deeper on Tuesday, 20 February.

The forward’s recovery will “obviously take months,” the manager said ahead of the midweek visit of Luton.

It comes as Liverpool have no return date pencilled in for midfielder Curtis Jones or goalkeeper Alisson Becker, meaning nine senior players are unavailable with the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea to come on Sunday.

“With Diogo it will obviously take months. With others, we will deal with it day by day”, Klopp told reporters.