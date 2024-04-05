Jurgen Klopp calls for respect over tragedy chanting: ‘Let’s show a bit of class’

Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool and Manchester United fans to “show a bit of class” during Sunday’s game at Old Trafford (7 April).

Last month’s FA Cup meeting was marred by incidents of tragedy chanting about the Hillsborough disaster, resulting in arrests.

While admitting he hasn’t personally witnessed it on the sidelines, Klopp emphasized the importance of fan education and calls on supporters to “educate our kids” on respect within the sport.

He urged supporters to focus on positive support and let the competition take place on the pitch.