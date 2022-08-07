Jurgen Klopp has admitted his Liverpool side were far from their best in their opening-day draw against Fulham.

The Reds, who came second in the Premier League last season, were heavy favourites against their newly-promoted opposition but could have easily lost the game.

“We are used to more dominance and we never could get that because we just played not good enough, not quick enough, not precise enough, all these kinds of things,” football manager Klopp said.

He also suggested dropping two points was “punishment” for the poor performance.

